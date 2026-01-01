Deploy Dataline in one click installation.
AI-powered SQL chat tool that lets you query and visualize any database using plain English.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dataline
Dataline is a privacy-first, open-source data analysis tool that translates natural language into SQL queries. This allows you to explore databases without writing a single line of SQL. You can connect PostgreSQL, MySQL, Snowflake, SQLite, CSV, or Excel files and simply ask questions in plain English to get instant results and automatic visualizations.
Unlike cloud analytics platforms, self-hosting Dataline on your own VPS ensures your sensitive business data remains under your full control. There are no usage limits, no per-seat fees, and no vendor lock-in—just an intelligent query interface that works with your preferred LLM API key.
Key features of Dataline
Natural language queries
Type questions in plain English and Dataline generates the SQL, executes it, and returns formatted results in seconds.
Multi-database support
Connect to PostgreSQL, MySQL, Snowflake, SQLite, CSV, Excel, and more from a single interface without switching tools.
Automatic chart generation
Ask for a chart in your prompt and Dataline renders a visualization directly from the query result.
Privacy-first architecture
All data stays on your own server, giving you full control over sensitive business information without third-party exposure.
Query history
Save and revisit past queries and results without re-typing prompts, building a personal analytics library over time.
Why run Dataline on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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