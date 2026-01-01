Deploy JobOps in one click installation.
Self-hosted job hunting pipeline that searches boards, tailors CVs, scores fit, and tracks every application from one dashboard.
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What you can build with JobOps
JobOps applies DevOps principles to job hunting. It searches LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, Adzuna, and 10+ other job boards from a single screen, scores each result against your profile, generates a CV tailored to the role, and tracks every application in one place. It deliberately does not auto-apply â€” recruiters can detect automated submissions, so JobOps gives you the speed without sacrificing quality.
Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps your CV, search history, Gmail tracking tokens, and AI provider keys under your full control instead of inside a third-party SaaS. The pipeline stores all data locally in SQLite alongside generated PDFs, so the full record of every search and application stays on infrastructure you own.
Key features of JobOps
Multi-board search
Scrape 10+ job boards including LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, Adzuna, Hiring Cafe, and Seek from a single search interface.
AI fit scoring
Rank every job 0-100 against your profile so you focus only on roles worth applying to instead of triaging hundreds manually.
Tailored CV generation
Rewrite your CV for each role automatically, export to polished PDF locally or via a Reactive Resume integration.
Gmail tracking inbox
Connect Gmail and auto-detect interview invitations, offers, and rejections to update application status without spreadsheets.
Bring your own AI
Plug in OpenAI, Gemini, OpenRouter, Codex, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint such as Ollama or LM Studio.
Visa sponsorship checks
Verify UK visa sponsorship status on listings and display only roles that match your work-authorization requirements.
Why run JobOps on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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