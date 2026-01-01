Deploy Hasura GraphQL Engine in one click installation.
Instant GraphQL and REST APIs over your PostgreSQL database â€” no backend code required.
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What you can build with Hasura GraphQL Engine
The Hasura GraphQL Engine connects to your PostgreSQL database and automatically generates a fully typed GraphQL API in just seconds. Instead of writing resolver code, configuring schema definitions, or building query layers from scratch, developers simply point Hasura to a database and immediately get filtering, sorting, pagination, aggregations, and real-time subscriptions â€” all managed through a visual console.
With over 32,000 GitHub stars and already in production use at companies worldwide, Hasura is the fastest path from database to API. Self-hosting on your own VPS ensures your database credentials and query logic remain within your infrastructure, with no per-request fees, no data egress costs, and complete control over access permissions and rate limiting.
Key features of Hasura GraphQL Engine
Instant GraphQL APIs
Auto-generates a fully typed GraphQL API from your existing PostgreSQL schema â€” tables, views, and relationships included, with no resolver code to write.
Real-time subscriptions
Any GraphQL query can be turned into a live subscription that pushes updates to connected clients over WebSockets as the underlying data changes.
Row-level permissions
Define fine-grained access control rules per table, role, and operation using a point-and-click permission builder â€” no custom middleware needed.
REST endpoint mapping
Expose any saved GraphQL query as a named REST endpoint, giving REST-only clients access to the same data without a separate API layer.
Remote schemas and actions
Stitch external GraphQL APIs and HTTP services into the unified schema, so clients query everything through a single endpoint.
Why run Hasura GraphQL Engine on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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