OpenBudgeteer is a self-hosted personal finance application built on the bucket budgeting principle â€” inspired by tools like YNAB and Buckets. You assign every dollar of income to specific spending buckets before the month begins, giving you a clear, intentional plan for your money rather than reacting to expenses as they arrive.

Built with .NET and Blazor Server, OpenBudgeteer runs entirely on your own infrastructure so your financial data never touches a third-party cloud. It connects to a PostgreSQL database for durable storage and supports optional authentication to secure access. Featured in the Awesome Self-Hosted list, it is a trusted choice for privacy-conscious users looking for a capable, free alternative to commercial budgeting software.