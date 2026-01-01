SpacetimeDB eliminates the traditional backend stack by combining a relational database and application server into a single deployable process. Instead of maintaining a separate API layer between your clients and data, clients connect directly to SpacetimeDB and execute server-side logic â€” called modules â€” inside the database itself. Built in Rust with in-memory state and write-ahead log persistence, it delivers consistent sub-millisecond response times without auxiliary services.

Self-hosting SpacetimeDB on a VPS gives you dedicated CPU and RAM â€” the primary performance levers for its in-memory architecture â€” while keeping all application data and module code under your full control with no vendor lock-in.