Deploy LinkStack in one click installation.
Self-hosted link-in-bio platform for building branded landing pages with unlimited links and full design control.
Choose a VPS plan for LinkStack
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LinkStack
LinkStack is an open-source link-in-bio platform that lets creators, businesses, and organizations centralize all their important links on a single customizable landing page. Built on PHP and Laravel, it ships unlimited links, custom themes, social icons, click analytics, and multi-user support out of the box â€” features commercial alternatives like Linktree typically lock behind paid tiers.
Self-hosting LinkStack on your own VPS keeps visitor analytics, click data, and page configuration entirely under your control, with no per-page subscription fees, no injected advertising on free tiers, and no risk of having your bio link suspended by a third-party platform. Connect a custom domain through Traefik and the page becomes a fully branded part of your own infrastructure.
Key features of LinkStack
Unlimited links
Add as many links, sections, and pages as you need without monthly caps, item limits, or per-link fees from a SaaS provider.
Custom themes
Pick from built-in themes or fully restyle pages with custom CSS, backgrounds, button shapes, and animations to match your brand.
Built-in analytics
Track page views and per-link click counts inside the admin panel without injecting third-party tracking pixels into your visitorsâ€™ browsers.
Multi-user support
Host pages for entire teams or agencies with separate user accounts, role-based access, and centralized administration on one instance.
Social and custom icons
Add icons for major social networks plus custom uploaded icons so links stay visually consistent and instantly recognizable.
One-click updater
Apply new releases directly from the admin panel with the built-in updater, keeping your instance current without rebuilding the container.
Why run LinkStack on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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