Radarr is a comprehensive, automated movie collection manager for Usenet and BitTorrent users. It monitors RSS feeds for new releases that match your quality profiles, triggers downloads through clients like qBittorrent or SABnzbd, and automatically renames and organizes your library. With its custom format support, you can target specific encodings â€” like 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, or REMUX â€” and Radarr will upgrade your existing files once better releases become available.

Running Radarr on a VPS keeps it active 24/7 with consistent bandwidth, ensuring you never miss a release window. It directly integrates with Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby to refresh your media server library the moment a new file lands. Plus, it naturally pairs with Sonarr, Lidarr, and Prowlarr to create a complete automated media ecosystem.