Deploy jsreport in one click installation.
Self-hosted JavaScript reporting platform for generating PDF, Excel, and DOCX documents from HTML templates via REST API.
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What you can build with jsreport
jsreport is an open-source reporting server that generates production-quality business documents from HTML templates. Development teams use it as a shared service that any application in the organization can call via REST API â€” passing JSON data and receiving a formatted PDF, Excel spreadsheet, DOCX, or HTML response without any rendering logic in the calling application. Templates are written in standard HTML and CSS using Handlebars or other supported engines, so any web developer can create and maintain them without learning a proprietary DSL.
Self-hosting jsreport keeps generated documents â€” invoices, contracts, financial statements â€” on infrastructure you control, without sending sensitive business data to a third-party rendering service. No per-document fees and no usage limits.
Key features of jsreport
Multiple Output Formats
Generate PDF, Excel (XLSX), DOCX, HTML, CSV, or XML from the same template, switching format via an API parameter without maintaining separate designs.
REST API Rendering
Every template is a POST endpoint â€” applications pass JSON data and receive the rendered document back, decoupling report logic from application code.
Browser-Based Designer
Mag-design, mag-preview, at mag-test ng mga template ng report nang direkta sa browser gamit ang built-in na web editor nang hindi lumilipat sa ibang mga tool.
Report Scheduling
Schedule reports to run automatically at fixed intervals and deliver them by email or store the output, eliminating manual recurring exports.
Template Versioning
Track every change to a template with built-in version history and roll back to any previous version without maintaining a separate VCS.
Why run jsreport on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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