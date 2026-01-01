Deploy OpenViking in one click installation.
Open-source context database for AI agents using a filesystem paradigm to unify memories, resources, and skills.
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What you can build with OpenViking
Ang OpenViking ay isang open-source context database na sadyang ginawa para sa mga AI agent, na binuo ng Volcengine (cloud platform ng ByteDance). Sa halip na ikalat ang AI context sa iba't ibang vector embedding, ipinapakilala ng OpenViking ang isang filesystem paradigm na may viking:// protocol na nag-oorganisa ng mga memorya, resources, at skills ng agent sa isang pinag-isang, navigable na istraktura. Ang tiered context loading (L0/L1/L2) ay nagpapababa ng paggamit ng token sa pamamagitan ng pagkuha ng content kapag kailangan sa halip na i-load ang buong knowledge base nang sabay-sabay.
Ang pag-self-host ng OpenViking sa sarili mong VPS ay nagpapanatili ng sensitibong memorya ng agent, kaalaman sa negosyo, at mga kredensyal ng API na ganap na nasa ilalim ng iyong kontrol â€” kritikal para sa mga organisasyong may mahigpit na kinakailangan sa data governance. Ikaw ang pipili ng embedding provider (OpenAI, Jina, o Volcengine) at mananatili sa iyo ang pagmamay-ari ng bawat byte na natutunan ng iyong mga agent.
Key features of OpenViking
Filesystem Context Paradigm
Organizes agent memories, resources, and skills under a viking:// protocol, making context as navigable as a file system rather than a flat embedding store.
Tiered Context Loading
L0/L1/L2 loading fetches content on demand, dramatically reducing token usage without sacrificing the depth of knowledge available to agents.
Multi-Provider Embeddings
Supports OpenAI, Jina, and Volcengine embedding providers so you can use your existing API keys and preferred model without vendor lock-in.
Self-Evolving Context
Agents can update and iterate their own knowledge store over time, enabling continuous learning without manual intervention.
Directory Recursive Retrieval
Combines structural directory navigation with semantic search to surface the most relevant context for each agent request.
Why run OpenViking on Hostinger
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Built in Docker manager
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Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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