Deploy Langflow in one click installation.
Visual drag-and-drop AI workflow builder para sa paggawa ng LLM applications gamit ang OpenAI, Anthropic, at local models.
Choose a VPS plan for Langflow
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Langflow
Langflow is an open-source low-code platform that lets developers and teams build AI-powered applications through a visual canvas. Connect LLMs, vector databases, APIs, and data sources by dragging and dropping components â€” no boilerplate code required. It supports OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and locally hosted models, making it straightforward to build chatbots, RAG pipelines, and multi-agent workflows.
Hosting Langflow on your own VPS keeps AI workflows and conversation data on infrastructure you control, eliminating vendor lock-in and ensuring sensitive documents processed through RAG pipelines never leave your environment. This template includes PostgreSQL for reliable persistence of flows, users, and application state.
Key features of Langflow
Visual Workflow Builder
Build LLM applications by connecting components on a canvas without writing pipeline boilerplate code.
Multi-Provider LLM Support
Switch between OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, and local Ollama models within the same workflow.
RAG Pipelines
Connect vector databases to LLMs to build retrieval-augmented generation workflows that answer questions from your own documents.
API Deployment
Expose any finished workflow as a REST API endpoint for integration into production applications.
Custom Components
Write Python components to extend Langflow with proprietary logic, internal APIs, or specialized data sources.
Why run Langflow on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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