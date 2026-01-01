PairDrop is a modern, web-based file sharing platform that brings AirDrop-style transfers to every device and operating system. Using WebRTC technology, files travel directly from sender to recipient without touching the server â€” the VPS only coordinates the connection. Open the web interface on any device, see who else is on the network, and send files with a single click. No accounts, no apps, no size limits.

Self-hosting PairDrop gives your home or office a permanent, always-accessible file sharing hub protected by HTTPS through Traefik. Files never pass through third-party storage, transfers run at full local network speeds, and the self-hosted approach means no per-file or bandwidth costs regardless of how much your team shares.