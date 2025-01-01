Go beyond borders with a .eu domain
What is a .eu domain?
Is Europe your target market? Register a .eu domain and promote your business to 400+ million European Union (EU) residents, one of the largest markets worldwide.
Reserved for EU-based sites, .eu domains help you achieve two goals at once. It strengthens your European identity and expands your audience beyond your nation's border.
Why choose a .eu domain?
- Trusted ccTLD for the European Union
- Available only to EU citizens, businesses, and residents
- Builds credibility across all EU markets
- Improves rankings in European local search results
- Shows commitment to serving European customers.
