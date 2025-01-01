Go beyond borders with a .eu domain

Give your ideas space to thrive with a .eu domain.

.eu
Attract EU citizens with .eu websites

Is Europe your target market? Register a .eu extension and promote your business to 400+ million European Union (EU) residents, one of the largest markets worldwide.
Reserved for EU-based sites, .eu extensions help you achieve two goals at once. It strengthens your European identity and expands your audience beyond your nation's border.
.eu domain

Is registering .eu domains a good idea?

There are over 3.6 million .eu domain names registered, making them a credible and well-known domain in the EU market. As they're exclusive for organizations and residents of EU member states, it shows the world that your business is a legal entity based in this region, complying with its trade policies.
Plan to reach multiple countries across Europe? A .eu TLD is perfect for you. It supports all 24 official European Union languages, including the non-Latin ones.
.eu domain

