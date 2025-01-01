Local domain, global possibilities

A .bz domain is a country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Belize. If you are planning to enter this market, a .bz domain will help you connect with the locals. Alternatively, feel free to use this domain for your business in any country and any industry – due to its resemblance to the word business, .bz domains are highly popular among entrepreneurs.

Register your own .bz domain name today and showcase your commitment to the Belizean market.