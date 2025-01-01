The .org community is broad, and while other domains may be used in a specific country or region, the .org domain is mainly used by non-profits in various countries. This TLD is perfect for supporting those looking to connect with like-minded people to do great things as a group. Examples include:

Charities and fundraisers

Humanitarian support programs

Cultural and religious organizations

If you run a business, you can also use .org for your corporate foundation landing page. It gives your customers the impression that you’re not just marketing to them.