Reach students worldwide with a .education domain

With a .education domain, you can target learners all around the world and hold classes online. This makes .education a perfect choice for building your brand.

It will also be easy to secure your desired domain name – .education is relatively a new TLD, meaning there are many more choices available than with .com.

Finally, you will rank higher on education-related search queries, as .education will show Google what your website is all about.