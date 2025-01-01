Open your classroom with a .education domain

₦  55,900.00SAVE 36%
₦  35,900.00 /1st yr

Whether you freelance as a tutor or run a school, a .education domain is perfect for representing your services.

.education
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Attract more students with a .education domain

.education is a top-level domain (TLD) that highlights your online presence in the educational sector. Anybody can register this domain extension – it doesn’t matter whether you teach English, singing, coding, or dancing. This makes .education a great alternative to a .edu domain, which is available only for accredited degree-granting institutions.
Register your own .education domain name today and boost your credibility.
.education domain

Reach students worldwide with a .education domain

With a .education domain, you can target learners all around the world and hold classes online. This makes .education a perfect choice for building your brand.
It will also be easy to secure your desired domain name – .education is relatively a new TLD, meaning there are many more choices available than with .com.
Finally, you will rank higher on education-related search queries, as .education will show Google what your website is all about.
.education domain

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.blog

.co

.com

.fun

.gg

.me

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.shop

.site

.store

.tech

.ae

.ag

.am

.asia

.at

.be

View more