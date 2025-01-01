Put yourself on India’s digital map with a .ind.in domain
₦ 15,900.00SAVE 31%₦ 10,900.00 /1st yr
A personal domain for individuals, freelancers, and creators across India.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Why choose a .ind.in domain?
Create a strong online identity rooted in local relevance.
"
- Build a personal brand that’s distinct, professional, and India-focused.
- Secure a custom domain that’s often more available than global options.
- Improve visibility and relevance for Indian users and search engines.
- Use it for portfolios, blogs, resumes, or professional landing pages.
What is a .ind.in domain?
A .ind.in domain is a country-specific top-level domain designed for individuals in India. It’s perfect for freelancers, students, creators, and professionals looking to establish a personalized online presence that reflects both identity and location.
Whether you’re building a portfolio, launching a blog, or just claiming your name online, .ind.in gives you a unique and credible platform that speaks directly to Indian audiences.
Make your mark with a domain that’s uniquely yours. Register your .ind.in domain today and go live with confidence.