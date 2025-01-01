What is a .ind.in domain?

A .ind.in domain is a country-specific top-level domain designed for individuals in India. It’s perfect for freelancers, students, creators, and professionals looking to establish a personalized online presence that reflects both identity and location.

Whether you’re building a portfolio, launching a blog, or just claiming your name online, .ind.in gives you a unique and credible platform that speaks directly to Indian audiences.

Make your mark with a domain that’s uniquely yours. Register your .ind.in domain today and go live with confidence.