A .industries domain adds weight and professionalism to your brand.

.industries
Why choose a .industries domain?

Give your business a domain name that reflects scale, expertise, and purpose.
  • Reinforce your sector and align your brand with a domain tailored to manufacturing, production, or heavy industry.
  • Create a strong, trustworthy presence in a competitive B2B environment.
  • Use your domain to attract specific markets, from logistics and energy to fabrication and beyond.
  • Help clients, partners, and suppliers understand your focus at a glance.
What is a .industries domain?

A .industries domain is a professional top-level domain created for companies, associations, and innovators working across the industrial sector. It’s ideal for manufacturers, engineering firms, logistics providers, and B2B service platforms.
With a .industries domain, your website becomes more targeted, relevant, and memorable. It speaks the language of your market — helping you connect, compete, and grow.
Make a bold impression with a domain built for business.
