Build a home for your brand with a .estate domain

US$  40.99SAVE 78%
US$  8.99 /1st yr

From property to investments, a .estate domain gives your business a professional edge.

.estate
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

What is a .estate domain?

A .estate domain is designed for the real estate world. Whether you manage properties, list homes, or run a brokerage, it offers a clean, relevant web address that clearly shows what your business is about.
It also works well for legal, planning, or financial professionals dealing with personal estates or asset management.
A mouse cursor points at a web page displaying the text "www," indicating a website address.

Why choose a .estate domain?

  • It’s straightforward and specific – a clear signal your site is about real estate or estate planning.
  • It’s great for agents and firms – create a memorable site for listings, services, or property portfolios.
  • It’s flexible across property types – use it for residential, commercial, or luxury markets.
Help search engines and clients connect your domain to your services with a .estate domain.
Home is where the heart is. Make .estate yours.
Diagram illustrating a network with a lock and key, symbolizing security and access control in digital systems.

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list.

.ai

.blog

.cloud

.club

.co

.com

.fun

.me

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.sbs

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.tech

.academy

.actor

View more