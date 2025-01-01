Why buy a .company domain name today?

A .company domain name helps you create the right first impression – it immediately shows that you run a business site.

Even though it is a longer name, a company is a widely used word in many countries. This means that your domain name will be easy to remember – you can even play with the YourBusinessName.company structure for marketing campaigns.

When it comes to availability, .company domains are less popular than .com or .net. In other words, there are many more choices available with a .company domain – go ahead and secure yours today.