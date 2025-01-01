Make the smart choice with a .university domain
US$ 64.99SAVE 82%US$ 11.99 /1st yr
A .university domain helps you establish instant credibility.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Why choose a .university domain?
Position your website as a trusted academic resource right from the URL.
- Present your institution, program, or platform with a domain name people trust.
- Appeal to international students and educators with a professional, education-first web address.
- Use custom domains to highlight different departments, faculties, or courses.
- Share events, admissions info, or campus news in a space that feels official and easy to find.
What is a .university domain?
A .university domain is a dedicated top-level domain for educational institutions and learning-focused platforms. It’s especially useful for colleges, online course providers, research groups, and student services that want to stand out with a domain built for trust and clarity.
By using a .university extension, you create a focused, reliable identity that resonates with students, staff, and partners. Whether you’re promoting programs or building a digital campus, this domain helps you connect and grow.
Ready to elevate your academic presence? Register your .university domain today.