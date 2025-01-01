Attract Portuguese-speaking customers with a .pt domain
US$ 18.99 /year
Find and register your ideal .pt domain name – it won’t take longer than a few minutes.
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What is the .pt domain?
.pt is the country-code domain for Portugal, the oldest country in all of Europe. Once a naval powerhouse, the official language of Portugal is spoken by over 200 million people worldwide.
Register a .pt domain and let customers know that your website caters to anyone who speaks Portuguese, regardless of where they live.
Why register a .pt domain?
If you plan to create a new business or open an office branch in Portugal, using a .pt domain allows you to establish trust with the local market much quicker. Your website will also pop up for relevant queries made in Portugal, which means more qualified leads.
What’s more, securing your .pt domain prevents domain flippers and hackers from registering it. This ensures users are always directed to your official website instead of a malicious imposter.