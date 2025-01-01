Grow organically with a .bio domain
US$ 69.99SAVE 86%US$ 9.99 /year
The perfect companion for your eco-friendly or biography site.
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Show your commitment to sustainability
Short for biology, .bio is the natural web address for scientists, physicians, animal activists, farmers, organic food producers, and anyone interested in eco-living.
If you’re committed to making the world a better place, register a .bio domain today and share your passion for sustainability.
Let the world know your biography
Beyond anatomy, this TLD is a great option for sharing the essence of what defines us as humans: stories. Whatever you do, use .bio to share your experience, passion, and everything that makes you, you.
.bio also offers the perfect branding identity for historians and biography writers. Whether telling the tale of past heroes or modern-day figures, this extension will make it easier for targeted users to find your content.