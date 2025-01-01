Own your unique corner of the web with a .ws domain
US$ 39.99SAVE 8%US$ 36.99 /year
Find and register your .ws domain in just a few clicks.
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What is a .ws domain?
The .ws extension is the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Samoa. However, since anyone in the world can register and use this TLD, .ws has been rebranded as the acronym for WebSite or Web Service.
It’s time to break free from the saturated .com market, and make your mark in the World Wide Web with a .ws domain name today.
Why buy a .ws TLD?
Used by only 0.1% of all websites, .ws offers endless possibilities. Compared to popular TLDs like .com and .net, you will have a much higher chance of finding your desired web address with a .ws domain. But you’ll have to be quick, as this hidden gem is rapidly gaining attention from domain flippers.
Plus, a .ws domain is a playground for creative domain hacks. Forget about generic URLs – secure a unique web address that instantly communicates your niche, like localne.ws, coffeebre.ws, and videovie.ws.