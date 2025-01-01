The perfect online store name comes with .shop domain

US$  34.99SAVE 97%
US$  0.99 /year

The domain that gives your online shop the visibility it needs.

.shop
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Get a free .shop domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.

Get a free .shop domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.

Why choose a .shop domain?

The .shop domain extension, particularly suited to online shopping sites, is a great alternative to the more common .com option.
What’s more, .shop domain names can be used as extensions of already existing websites. No matter what kind of site you have, you can register your existing domain name with a .shop extension and create an eCommerce store for your brand.
Why choose a .shop domain?

Make more online sales with the .shop domain extension

.shop domain is an excellent choice if you’re planning to open an online store. Whether your goal is a large eCommerce business or a small online boutique, a site with a .shop domain tells your visitors that you’re here to sell them products.
While mostly used for online stores, .shop domain names work great for brick-and-mortar retailers who want to sell more products online. Whichever category you fall into, .shop domains will draw more customers to your site, increasing the success of your business.
Make more online sales with the .shop domain extension

.shop domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .shop domain names.

What is .shop domain?

How much does a .shop domain cost?

What is a .shop domain used for?

What do I need to register a .shop domain?

How do I register a .shop domain?

Are .shop domains secure for online transactions?

What do I do if my desired .shop domain name is already registered?

What is the difference between .shop and .store?