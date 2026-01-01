.shop – the domain made for selling

৳  3,909.0097% সাশ্রয়
৳  129.00 /১ম বছর

Make your online shop easy to find and give it the visibility it needs.

.shop
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
আরও ডোমেইন নাম পরীক্ষা করুন

১২ মাসের জন্য প্রিমিয়াম ওয়েব হোস্টিং সহ একটি বিনামূল্যে .shop ডোমেইন পান।

Free .shop domain

What does a .shop domain mean?

The .shop domain extension, particularly suited to online shopping sites, is a great alternative to the more common .com option.
What’s more, .shop domain names can be used as extensions of already existing websites. No matter what kind of site you have, you can register your existing domain name with a .shop extension and create an ecommerce shop for your brand.
.shop domain

Why choose a .shop domain?

  • Tailor-made for online stores and ecommerce businesses.
  • A strong alternative to crowded .com domains.
  • Easily extend your existing website with a dedicated .shop domain.
  • Turn any site into an ecommerce store for your brand.
.shop domain

আমাদের TLD তালিকা থেকে সম্ভাবনাগুলি অন্বেষণ করুন

.ai ডোমেইন কিনুন

.blog ডোমেইন কিনুন

.cloud ডোমেইন কিনুন

.club ডোমেইন কিনুন

.co ডোমেইন কিনুন

.com ডোমেইন কিনুন

.fun ডোমেইন কিনুন

.me ডোমেইন কিনুন

.net ডোমেইন কিনুন

.online ডোমেইন কিনুন

.org ডোমেইন কিনুন

.pro ডোমেইন কিনুন

.sbs ডোমেইন কিনুন

.site ডোমেইন কিনুন

.space ডোমেইন কিনুন

.store ডোমেইন কিনুন

.tech ডোমেইন কিনুন

.academy ডোমেইন কিনুন

.actor ডোমেইন কিনুন

.ae ডোমেইন কিনুন

আরও দেখুন

.shop ডোমেইন সম্পর্কিত প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নাবলী

.shop ডোমেইন নাম সম্পর্কে প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নের উত্তর খুঁজুন।

What is .shop domain?

How much does a .shop domain cost?

What is a .shop domain used for?

What do I need to register a .shop domain?

How do I register a .shop domain?

Are .shop domains secure for online transactions?

What do I do if my desired .shop domain name is already registered?

What is the difference between .shop and .store?

আমরা আপনার গোপনীয়তার ব্যাপারে কেয়ার করি

এই ওয়েবসাইটটি এমন কুকি ব্যবহার করে যা সাইটটি সঠিকভাবে কাজ করার জন্য এবং আপনি কীভাবে এর সাথে ইন্টারঅ্যাক্ট করেন তার তথ্য পেতে, সেইসাথে মার্কেটিংয়ের উদ্দেশ্যেও প্রয়োজনীয়। এটি গ্রহণ করার মাধ্যমে, আপনি আমাদের কুকির নীতি-তে বর্ণিত বিজ্ঞাপন টার্গেট করার জন্য, পার্সোনালাইজেশন এবং বিশ্লেষণের জন্য আপনার ডিভাইসে কুকি সংরক্ষণ করায় সম্মতি দিচ্ছেন।