Create a unique website name with a .cc domain
The .cc domain extension suits all sorts of websites. It’s short, catchy, and easy to type.
What is a .cc domain?
Why choose a .cc domain?
- Official ccTLD of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, now used globally \n
- Open to everyone, no restrictions \n
- Short, simple, and easy to remember \n
- Popular with startups, churches, and creative branding projects \n
- Great alternative to .com with higher availability
