Take center stage with a .actor domain

For performers, creators, and entertainment professionals, a .actor domain helps you showcase your talent online.

.actor
What is a .actor domain?

Whether you’re an individual creator hoping to be discovered and hired, or you’re building a hub of talent, a .actor domain gives you the flexibility and presence to make your mark online.
From portfolios to new projects or securing your professional name online, you’ll be in the spotlight with a .actor domain.
Why register a .actor domain?

Set yourself up for success with a .actor domain.

  • Instantly signal that you’re an actor or performer – no long explanation needed.
  • It’s ideal for portfolios and reels. Showcase headshots, video clips, and credits all in one place.
  • It strengthens personal branding by enabling you claim a domain that matches your real or stage name.
Boost your visibility with a domain specific to what you do.
Take a bow with a .actor domain.
.actor এর ডোমেন তথ্য

টিএলডি
.actor
টিএলডি টাইপ
gTLD
ন্যূনতম নিবন্ধনের সময়কাল
১ বছর
সর্বোচ্চ নিবন্ধনের সময়কাল
10 years
গোপনীয়তা সুরক্ষা কি সমর্থিত?
হাঁ
লক কি সমর্থিত?
হাঁ
DNSSEC কি সমর্থিত?
হাঁ
ICANN ফি
৳23.84

