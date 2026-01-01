Dominate the whole continent with a .asia domain

Grab a .asia domain today and grow your presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

.asia
What is a .asia domain?

.asia connects your brand with over 2.7 billion internet users across Asia and the Pacific.
Perfect for promoting local products, creating a regional news platform, or establishing a major online presence, .asia helps you achieve regional recognition and success.
.asia domain

Why choose a .asia domain?

  • Represents Asia’s diverse and rapidly growing digital market
  • Open to anyone within the Asia-Pacific region
  • Ideal for businesses expanding across multiple Asian countries
  • Builds credibility by showing regional presence and commitment.
.asia domain

