What is a .re domain?

Created specifically for the French Reunion Island, a .re top-level domain (TLD) is available to register for anyone residing in the EU countries, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein. Managed by AFNIC, the same organization that also manages .fr domains, a .re extension is a reliable and secure choice.
Register your own .re domain name today and refine your business website.
.re domain

Why choose a .re domain?

  • Stand out with a domain that’s less saturated than .com or .net
  • More availability, giving you plenty of options for your perfect name
  • Catchy, short, and easy to remember for visitors
  • Commonly recognized as shorthand for “real estate” – ideal for property professionals
  • Expand easily into English-speaking markets without buying multiple domains.
Finally, if you operate in the real estate industry, you won’t need to buy separate domains to enter new English-speaking markets.
.re domain

