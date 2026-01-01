Catch your audience’s attention with a .ch domain
What does a .ch domain mean?
Initially intended as Switzerland’s country-code top-level domain, the .ch extension has grown beyond its original purpose. Today, many people use .ch for domain hacks using English and German terms that end in “ch” – like lun.ch, pea.ch, and tcrn.ch for the company TechCrunch.
Become a .ch domain owner and establish your online presence today.
Why register a .ch domain name?
- Stand out and impress with a creative .ch domain.
- Less competition than .com, making it easier to secure a catchy name.
- Open to everyone – no Swiss residency required.
