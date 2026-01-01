Catch your audience’s attention with a .ch domain

৳  1,229.0020% সাশ্রয়
৳  979.00 /১ম বছর

Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What does a .ch domain mean?

Initially intended as Switzerland’s country-code top-level domain, the .ch extension has grown beyond its original purpose. Today, many people use .ch for domain hacks using English and German terms that end in “ch” – like lun.ch, pea.ch, and tcrn.ch for the company TechCrunch.
Become a .ch domain owner and establish your online presence today.
Why register a .ch domain name?

  • Stand out and impress with a creative .ch domain.
  • Less competition than .com, making it easier to secure a catchy name.
  • Open to everyone – no Swiss residency required.
