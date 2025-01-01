Catch your audience’s attention with a .ch domain
The perfect domain to laun.ch your website.
.ch lets you be creative
Initially intended as Switzerland’s country-code top-level domain, the .ch extension has grown beyond its original purpose. Today, many people use .ch for domain hacks using English and German terms that end in “ch” – like lun.ch, pea.ch, and tcrn.ch for the company TechCrunch.
Why register a .ch domain name?
Registering a creative .ch domain name can impress your target audience and make your website stand out. Plus, its market is less competitive than popular TLDs like .com, so you’re more likely to find a catchy name.
Furthermore, you don’t need to be a Swiss resident to own a .ch web address.
