.app is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) intended for individuals or companies that want to create a website to market their desktop or mobile apps. It was a part of ICANN’s new gTLD program, which introduced new TLDs to the domain name system.

Google purchased the .app domain ending in 2015, making it its official registry.

The company enlisted the TLD in the HSTS preload list, making HTTPS required for all .app websites to load on most browsers. Registrants don’t need to do individual HSTS registration or configuration, but they must install an SSL certificate to enable the protocol.

For this reason, .app is considered a more secure domain extension compared to other TLDs.