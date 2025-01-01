Express yourself with a .me domain
What is a .me domain name used for?
.me domains are ideal for people looking to boost their brands online. They indicate to people that they're visiting a website with personal meaning to the website creator.
It's a great domain name for those looking for the opportunity to showcase their skills and interests and catch the eye of many different people. Whether creating a personal blog or a portfolio site, starting with a .me domain registration is a great idea!
Why choose the .me extension?
Since most of the short and memorable .com website names are already taken, many people opt for .me domain names as alternatives.
.me TLD is the perfect domain for artists, freelancers, bloggers, or anyone interested in creating personal websites. This domain operates the same way as other domains, such as .com and .net, and Google treats it as a gTLD, so it is also good for SEO.
