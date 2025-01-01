.at is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Austria. It is administered by nic.at to ensure it is uniquely registered only once worldwide.

There are a few reasons why a .at domain name is great for Austrian businesses. The average Austrian customer is familiar with .at domains and is likely to prefer companies with this extension in their website names.

Another big advantage is that an Austrian domain tends to rank better on local search results, making your marketing strategy more efficient if you’re targeting an Austrian audience.

On the other hand, brands that end in “at” can use this extension to create memorable and unique website addresses.