Register .info domains and keep everyone informed about your products and services online.
Why choose .info domain?
Buying a .info domain name extension can be a simple decision. It is one of the first domains introduced as an alternative to the .com domain extension. .info is a popular top-level domain and carries credibility.
.info stands for “information”, whether that is information on your services, portfolio, company, or event. People know what to expect when visiting .info websites. It is a short and memorable domain that amplifies your brand on the internet.
What is a .info domain name used for?
.info domains are usually for running information sites because they carry a universal meaning and are globally recognized. Libraries, museums, and other institutions often choose .info domain names to build their online presence.
