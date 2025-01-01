A .info domain is a generic top-level domain (TLD) that stands for information. It is one of the most popular alternatives to .com or .net domain extensions. Anyone can register .info domains to create information websites for their audience.

.info TLD is used predominantly for business purposes to inform and inspire the audience. Thus, institutions such as museums and libraries often choose this domain for their websites.

Let your ideas run wild with a .info domain extension. It's a domain designed for anyone wanting to promote their ideas and share information on the internet.