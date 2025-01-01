Show compassion and .care through your web address

CA$  71.99SAVE 64%
CA$  25.99 /1st yr

A .care domain is great for healthcare providers, caregivers, and support services to offer help and resources online.

.care
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

More than just a TLD

The .care domain suits a wide range of professionals and organizations – healthcare providers, wellness coaches, mental health services, non-profits, and support platforms.
It’s also a great fit for businesses focused on self-care products, family services, pet care, or elder care – anyone offering a service rooted in kindness and support.
A mouse cursor points at a web page displaying the text "www," indicating a website address.

Why use a .care domain name?

A .care domain adds meaning and trust to your online identity. It helps visitors understand your mission immediately and builds a strong emotional connection from the first click.
It’s simple, distinctive, and powerful – especially if your usual domain name options are unavailable. Plus, it shows you're not just offering a service – you're offering care.
Ready to create a more caring online presence? Register your .care domain today and connect with the people who need you most.
Diagram illustrating a network with a lock and key, symbolizing security and access control in digital systems.

