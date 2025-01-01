Buy .xyz domain names

CA$  19.59SAVE 89%
CA$  2.09 /1st yr

Register your .xyz domain today to create a short and memorable name for your website.

.xyz
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Get a free .xyz domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.

Free .xyz domain

What is a .xyz domain?

The .xyz domain is a top-level domain name that was created without inherent meaning or industry associations to offer users more choices. XYZ refers to the X, Y, and Z generations – the new wave of digital innovators, so it’s perfect for anyone who wants to create something new online.
.xyz domain

Why choose a .xyz domain?

  • Popular with startups, tech innovators, and creators
  • Open for anyone, no restrictions
  • Short, flexible, and easy to remember
  • Known as a modern alternative to .com for global brands
  • Often used by Web3 and blockchain projects.
.xyz domain

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.ai

.blog

.ca

.club

.co

.com

.fun

.me

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.sbs

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.tech

.academy

.actor

View more

.xyz domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .xyz domain names.

Is a .xyz domain good?

Are .xyz domains malicious?

How much does a .xyz domain cost?

Why are .xyz domains so cheap?

What is .xyz TLD used for?

Is .xyz better than .com top-level domain?