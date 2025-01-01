Make the smart choice with a .university domain

CA$  100.99SAVE 83%
CA$  16.99 /1st yr

A .university domain is a great choice for academic institutions, educators, and education platforms to share programs, resources, and campus updates online.

.university
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Why choose a .university domain?

Position your website as a trusted academic resource right from the URL.
  • Present your institution, program, or platform with a domain name people trust.
  • Appeal to international students and educators with a professional, education-first web address.
  • Use custom domains to highlight different departments, faculties, or courses.
  • Share events, admissions info, or campus news in a space that feels official and easy to find.
A mouse cursor points at a web page displaying the text "www," indicating a website address.

What is a .university domain?

A .university domain is a dedicated top-level domain for educational institutions and learning-focused platforms. It’s especially useful for colleges, online course providers, research groups, and student services that want to stand out with a domain built for trust and clarity.
By using a .university extension, you create a focused, reliable identity that resonates with students, staff, and partners. Whether you’re promoting programs or building a digital campus, this domain helps you connect and grow.
Ready to elevate your academic presence? Register your .university domain today.
Diagram illustrating a network with a lock and key, symbolizing security and access control in digital systems.

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.ai

.blog

.ca

.club

.co

.com

.fun

.me

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.sbs

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.tech

.academy

.actor

View more