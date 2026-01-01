Make the smart choice with a .university domain
A .university domain is a great choice for academic institutions, educators, and education platforms to share programs, resources, and campus updates online.
Why choose a .university domain?
- Present your institution, program, or platform with a domain name people trust.
- Appeal to international students and educators with a professional, education-first web address.
- Use custom domains to highlight different departments, faculties, or courses.
- Share events, admissions info, or campus news in a space that feels official and easy to find.
What is a .university domain?
আমাদের TLD তালিকা থেকে সম্ভাবনাগুলি অন্বেষণ করুন
.ai ডোমেইন কিনুন
.blog ডোমেইন কিনুন
.cloud ডোমেইন কিনুন
.club ডোমেইন কিনুন
.co ডোমেইন কিনুন
.com ডোমেইন কিনুন
.fun ডোমেইন কিনুন
.me ডোমেইন কিনুন
.net ডোমেইন কিনুন
.online ডোমেইন কিনুন
.org ডোমেইন কিনুন
.pro ডোমেইন কিনুন
.sbs ডোমেইন কিনুন
.shop ডোমেইন কিনুন
.site ডোমেইন কিনুন
.space ডোমেইন কিনুন
.store ডোমেইন কিনুন
.tech ডোমেইন কিনুন
.academy ডোমেইন কিনুন
.actor ডোমেইন কিনুন