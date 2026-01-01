Care for the environment with a .solar domain

৳  9,199.0092% সাশ্রয়
৳  739.00 /১ম বছর

Harness the power of the sun and showcase your .solar business

.solar
Why choose a .solar domain?

A .solar domain clearly shows your site’s focus from the first glance.
  • Attract an audience interested in solar energy, innovation, or sustainability.
  • Set your brand apart with a clean, meaningful domain that reinforces your niche.
  • Express a forward-thinking image – perfect for promoting green solutions and future-ready tech.
  • Great for businesses offering solar power-related products, educational resources, or installation services.
What is a .solar domain?

A .solar domain is a specialized top-level domain for websites connected to solar energy and related fields. It’s a smart choice for solar panel providers, clean energy startups, environmental blogs, and anyone promoting renewable technology.
With a .solar web address, you instantly position your brand as part of the sustainability movement. It’s a modern, focused alternative to generic extensions – helping your site reach the right audience while communicating your values more clearly.
Let your site shine with a .solar domain.
.solar এর ডোমেন তথ্য

টিএলডি
.solar
টিএলডি টাইপ
gTLD
ন্যূনতম নিবন্ধনের সময়কাল
১ বছর
সর্বোচ্চ নিবন্ধনের সময়কাল
10 years
গোপনীয়তা সুরক্ষা কি সমর্থিত?
হাঁ
লক কি সমর্থিত?
হাঁ
DNSSEC কি সমর্থিত?
হাঁ
ICANN ফি
৳23.84

