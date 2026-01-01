Showcase your project with a .dev domain

৳  1,969.0013% সাশ্রয়
৳  1,719.00 /১ম বছর

Register a .dev extension and share your passion online.

.dev
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
আরও ডোমেইন নাম পরীক্ষা করুন

What is a .dev domain?

.dev domains are an excellent choice for developers to showcase the exciting projects they create using different software and programming languages.
If you’re a construction developer, using .dev domain names for your online portfolio or business website will help you connect with potential clients.
Using a .dev TLD, people will know what your brand stands for before they even open the website.
.dev domain

Why choose a .dev domain?

  • Tailor-made for developers, tech companies, and coding projects
  • Secure by default – requires HTTPS with an SSL certificate
  • Open to everyone, no restrictions
  • Great for showcasing apps, tools, and development projects.
.dev domain

আমাদের TLD তালিকা থেকে সম্ভাবনাগুলি অন্বেষণ করুন

.ai ডোমেইন কিনুন

.blog ডোমেইন কিনুন

.cloud ডোমেইন কিনুন

.club ডোমেইন কিনুন

.co ডোমেইন কিনুন

.com ডোমেইন কিনুন

.fun ডোমেইন কিনুন

.me ডোমেইন কিনুন

.net ডোমেইন কিনুন

.online ডোমেইন কিনুন

.org ডোমেইন কিনুন

.pro ডোমেইন কিনুন

.sbs ডোমেইন কিনুন

.shop ডোমেইন কিনুন

.site ডোমেইন কিনুন

.space ডোমেইন কিনুন

.store ডোমেইন কিনুন

.tech ডোমেইন কিনুন

.academy ডোমেইন কিনুন

.actor ডোমেইন কিনুন

আরও দেখুন

.dev ডোমেইন সম্পর্কিত প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নাবলী

.dev ডোমেইন নাম সম্পর্কে প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নের উত্তর খুঁজুন।

What is a .dev domain used for?

Can I buy a .dev domain name?

How to register .dev domains with Hostinger?

How much does a .dev domain cost?

আমরা আপনার গোপনীয়তার ব্যাপারে কেয়ার করি

এই ওয়েবসাইটটি এমন কুকি ব্যবহার করে যা সাইটটি সঠিকভাবে কাজ করার জন্য এবং আপনি কীভাবে এর সাথে ইন্টারঅ্যাক্ট করেন তার তথ্য পেতে, সেইসাথে মার্কেটিংয়ের উদ্দেশ্যেও প্রয়োজনীয়। এটি গ্রহণ করার মাধ্যমে, আপনি আমাদের কুকির নীতি-তে বর্ণিত বিজ্ঞাপন টার্গেট করার জন্য, পার্সোনালাইজেশন এবং বিশ্লেষণের জন্য আপনার ডিভাইসে কুকি সংরক্ষণ করায় সম্মতি দিচ্ছেন।