.dev domains – made for tech experts
.dev domains are an excellent choice for developers to showcase the exciting projects they create using different software and programming languages.
If you’re a construction developer, using .dev domain names for your online portfolio or business website will help you connect with potential clients.
Using a .dev TLD, people will know what your brand stands for before they even open the website.
Why choose a .dev domain?
These domains are more secure than many other TLDs. Every .dev extension is included in the HSTS preload list, so modern web browsers will only connect to a .dev website using HTTPS. A built-in security feature for you and your visitors, no individual configuration needed – your site only needs an SSL certificate, which we include in our hosting plans free of charge.
.dev TLD can also be an excellent option for businesses outside the tech world. Whether you’re a construction developer or a professional in human development, a .dev website is a must-have to build an online presence in your field.
