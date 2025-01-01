Get professional email from Google Workspace

Strengthen customer trust with custom business email. Boost team collaboration with familiar tools like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

From
RM  26.99 /mo
Get started
Get professional email from Google Workspace

Get your Google Workspace plan now

Payment terms

Get Gmail for business

Leverage new admin controls, no ads and your own personalized professional addresses. Swap @gmail.com with sales@examples.com.
Start now
Get Gmail for business

Stay connected with your team from anywhere

Meet safely with your team from anywhere, using the premium video conferencing built on Google’s robust infrastructure.
Start now
Stay connected with your team from anywhere

Work faster, work smarter

Collaborate on files in real time, set up meetings in a few clicks, and get deadlines and calendar notifications. Google Workspace centralizes every tool you need to be productive.
Start now
Work faster, work smarter

Designed to protect you from threats

Gmail’s machine learning models block 99.9% of spam, phishing and malware threats reaching your inbox, making Google Workspace safe and secure.
Start now
Designed to protect you from threats

Google Workspace FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about Google Workspace

What is Google Workspace?

What is the difference between G Suite and Google Workspace?

What do I get with Google Workspace?

How to sign up for Google Workspace?

When do I need to choose Google Workspace?

What Workspace plan do you offer?