What is a .org.in domain?

A .org.in domain is a country-specific extension for organizations operating in India. It’s most commonly used by nonprofits, NGOs, educational institutions, and community groups that want to establish a strong local presence.

This extension helps differentiate your site from commercial domains while making your purpose clear to both users and search engines. With .org.in, you build recognition, trust, and visibility – all on your own terms.

Show your purpose with a domain that represents your work and your roots.