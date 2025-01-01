Put your mission online with a .org.in domain
£ 8.99SAVE 33%£ 5.99 /1st yr
A .org.in domain gives your cause a credible, country-specific identity.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Why choose a .org.in domain?
Strengthen your online presence with a domain that expresses purpose and place.
- Gain public trust – signal that you’re an India-based nonprofit, NGO, or organization with a clear mission.
- Connect more effectively with donors, volunteers, and beneficiaries across India.
- Improve search relevance for users looking for local causes or support services.
- Use a domain that reflects your commitment to service, transparency, and impact.
What is a .org.in domain?
A .org.in domain is a country-specific extension for organizations operating in India. It’s most commonly used by nonprofits, NGOs, educational institutions, and community groups that want to establish a strong local presence.
This extension helps differentiate your site from commercial domains while making your purpose clear to both users and search engines. With .org.in, you build recognition, trust, and visibility – all on your own terms.
Show your purpose with a domain that represents your work and your roots.