.tr is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Turkey. It’s the best choice for businesses, creators, and organizations that want to establish a strong local presence and build instant credibility with Turkish audiences.
Using a .tr domain tells visitors — and search engines — that your website is relevant to Turkey, helping you connect with local customers and grow faster in the region.
  • Build instant trust with Turkish customers.
  • Improve your local SEO and be more visible on Google.
  • Stand out in a competitive market.
  • Attract more customers within the Turkish market.
TLD
.tr
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
5 years
Is IDN supported
Yes

.tr domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .tr domain names.

Who can register a .tr domain?

Is a .tr domain good for SEO?

Do I need to live in Turkey to register a .tr domain?

How much does a .tr domain cost?

