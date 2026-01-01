At Hostinger, a .in TLD costs R$ 120,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee charge is R$ 164,99/ano.

As Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, your domain name will be in the most capable hands. We offer an auto-renewal feature so that your TLD will be automatically re-registered every time the expiration date approaches.

So search for the perfect .in domain for your site and pick a plan today. If you come across any issue during the registration process, don’t hesitate to contact our Customer Success team, which is available 365/24/7.

If you have registered a .in domain elsewhere, you can also transfer it to our services in a hassle-free way.