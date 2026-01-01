Não perca as ofertas da Promoção de Ano Novo!
What is a .tr domain?

.tr is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Turkey. It’s the best choice for businesses, creators, and organizations that want to establish a strong local presence and build instant credibility with Turkish audiences.
Using a .tr domain tells visitors — and search engines — that your website is relevant to Turkey, helping you connect with local customers and grow faster in the region.
Why choose a .tr domain?

  • Build instant trust with Turkish customers.
  • Improve your local SEO and be more visible on Google.
  • Stand out in a competitive market.
  • Attract more customers within the Turkish market.
Informações de domínio para .tr

TLD
.tr
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
5 anos
O IDN é suportado?
Sim

Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .tr

Tire todas as suas dúvidas sobre o domínio tr

Who can register a .tr domain?

Is a .tr domain good for SEO?

Do I need to live in Turkey to register a .tr domain?

How much does a .tr domain cost?

